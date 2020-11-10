Does this OLED monitor exist?

I keep reading that OLEDs don't make good pc monitors due to low refresh, but these articles are from months-year ago. I was hoping that the debut of next gen consoles would stir the market. Are there any good OLED monitors out there for PC gaming? I don't want a 55" incher, I already have that in my living room. This is being paired with my 5700xt.

Criteria:
  • OLED
  • 27"
  • 1440@144
  • Ideally 4K@120 capable
  • Freesync
  • Ideally gsync too
  • Cost isn't a huge concern
pour some knowledge on my brah
 
27" OLED might be a problem.

I know LG has the CX 48 which is generally well regarded and seems to check a lot of your boxes.
48" is huge though compared to what you're looking for.
 
Nope. Like said closes thing is the CX48. Don't expect anything smallet any time soon. No OLED atm does 1440@144 either.
 
