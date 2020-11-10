Does this OLED monitor exist?

OLED

27"

1440@144

Ideally 4K@120 capable

Freesync

Ideally gsync too

Cost isn't a huge concern

I keep reading that OLEDs don't make good pc monitors due to low refresh, but these articles are from months-year ago. I was hoping that the debut of next gen consoles would stir the market. Are there any good OLED monitors out there for PC gaming? I don't want a 55" incher, I already have that in my living room. This is being paired with my 5700xt.Criteria:pour some knowledge on my brah