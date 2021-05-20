Does this exist? dual-link DVI ----> displayport adapter

Ceph92

There's plenty of Displayport to dual-link DVI adapters out there that let you connect a dual-link DVI monitor to a PC's Displayport output . But do any exist the other way, where you have a dual-link DVI source, and wish to connect to a Displayport monitor's input? Are there any adapters that are bi-directional?

I'm working with 3 DVI KVMs, and want to upgrade the monitors, but they only have DVI + HDMI inputs. To do this, I'd need to take the output from the KVMs (dual-link DVI) and use some kind of active adapter to squeeze that into a higher bandwidth single link to displayport for the monitor(s).

The current monitors are all 1920x1200x60hz, which is the limit of single-link DVI. I'd like to get higher resolution and refresh rates without buying new KVMs (etc).
 
DanNeely

No specs on the page, and at that price I'd be shocked if it's electrically dual link because it would need to combine the 2 DVI channels together instead of doing passive conversion.
 
