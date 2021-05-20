Does this exist? dual-link DVI ----> displayport adapter

There's plenty of Displayport to dual-link DVI adapters out there that let you connect a dual-link DVI monitor to a PC's Displayport output . But do any exist the other way, where you have a dual-link DVI source, and wish to connect to a Displayport monitor's input? Are there any adapters that are bi-directional?



I'm working with 3 DVI KVMs, and want to upgrade the monitors, but they only have DVI + HDMI inputs. To do this, I'd need to take the output from the KVMs (dual-link DVI) and use some kind of active adapter to squeeze that into a higher bandwidth single link to displayport for the monitor(s).



The current monitors are all 1920x1200x60hz, which is the limit of single-link DVI. I'd like to get higher resolution and refresh rates without buying new KVMs (etc).