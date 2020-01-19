Does the [H] team have interest in being whitelisted for Gridcoin earning?

Discussion in 'Distributed Computing' started by Gilthanis, Jan 19, 2020 at 5:57 PM.

  1. Jan 19, 2020 at 5:57 PM #1
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    Mods, please do not move this thread. It is to get a feel for what the DC team would like to do rather than a discussion on crypto/mining in general. Any such discussion should be directed to the mining subsection.

    Team, Gridcoin is currently testing the option of allowing other teams to earn GRC without switching teams. However, they may require people to give feedback during this testing period. I did not want to ask them to add us if there were only a couple people interested. Either way, they will be opening it to all teams when they have their next mandatory update. I do not have an ETA on when that will be yet. As a team captain, I wanted to have a feel for what the team wanted for the time being so that we had true representation of interest.
     
  2. Jan 19, 2020 at 5:59 PM #2
    motqalden

    motqalden [H]ard|DCOTM Feb 2018, June 2019

    I am interested! however you look at it you can use things like this to offset / finance new gear or pay off some of your hydro costs. Not expecting huge returns but adds another layer that could be fun.
     
