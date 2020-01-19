Does the [H] team have interest in being whitelisted for Gridcoin earning?

Mods, please do not move this thread. It is to get a feel for what the DC team would like to do rather than a discussion on crypto/mining in general. Any such discussion should be directed to the mining subsection. Team, Gridcoin is currently testing the option of allowing other teams to earn GRC without switching teams. However, they may require people to give feedback during this testing period. I did not want to ask them to add us if there were only a couple people interested. Either way, they will be opening it to all teams when they have their next mandatory update. I do not have an ETA on when that will be yet. As a team captain, I wanted to have a feel for what the team wanted for the time being so that we had true representation of interest.