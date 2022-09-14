Does such a wireless device exist?

Axman
[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 13, 2005
- Messages
- 13,161
I'm looking for a wired-to-wifi access point that I can plug into a wired router to give it wifi function in two locations in an office, using the same wifi network.
I think this does that, but I could be wrong: https://store.ui.com/collections/unifi-network-wireless/products/unifi-ac-mesh-ap
Basically I want as simple of a network as possible, with one set of wifi credentials that spans a pretty long office. Right now, it has two different wifi networks, one for one end, and one for the other end. When people go from one end of the office, they have to think to switch networks or they have problems. They are not tech-savvy people (teachers). They don't understand that they have to change networks when they move around the office.
I have access to the plenum so running string up there isn't a problem.
I have a Ubiquiti setup at home and it's been so flawless that I forgot everything about working on it.
Basic network concept layout.
