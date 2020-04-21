Does ram speed matter in games with heavy cpu usage?

In Assassins Creed Syndicate I get hitching and pauses sometimes when driving the carriages. The hitching is a lot less when turning on xmp profiles with the ddr3 ram, increasing the ram speed from 1600 to 1866 mhz. So, I was wondering if ram speed really makes much difference in this type of game. I can see with MSI Afterburner that the cpu usage is often hitting 100% across all 4 cores. This is on the desktop PC (see specs in sig) running at 1440p.



Also, there was no noticeable hitching running on my laptop, which runs faster ddr4 and also has a 4 core, 8 thread cpu (6820hk). It only has a 970m, so I run the game at lower resolution (1080p) and slightly lower graphics settings here.



Another question, I am having trouble getting xmp profiles on the ram to run without crashing on the desktop. Would installing the game on an ssd rather than a traditional hard drive reduce or eliminate the hitching and pauses?