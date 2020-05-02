Does Quad-Channel Memory Help for Video Editing?

I'm currently on the X299 platform with an i7-7820X and I've been thinking about getting into 4K video editing for YouTube and such.

I was wondering if quad-channel RAM helps in video editing, or if it would be worth changing to a Ryzen 3900X system instead, although that would cost a good deal of money. Thanks.
 
