Does Noctua Future proof their coolers?

Hey guys, I'm in the market for a midrange/cheap air cooler for my 10850K while I wait for my Arctic Silver 360MM. I noticed Noctua still sells the DH-15. The first time I saw those fans I think was back in 2014? Somehow they still sell them and they are still the top performers. Unless I'm mistaken and the current one is a revision... does noctua release new mounting brackets for their coolers?
If so I'd like to have a Noctua cooler to hang on to for backup in case somthing happens with my radiator and beyond. Say I upgrade in 5 years, I'd like to be able to plop the backup coolers still instead of it being stuck to AM4/LGA 1200.
The cooler I'm looking at for backup is this: https://www.amazon.com/Noctua-NH-U1...words=noctua+cpu+cooler&qid=1609529639&sr=8-9
I got the Arctic Co 24 but the fan doesn't work. So I'm hesitant to order a replacement: https://www.amazon.com/ARCTIC-Freez...07LGSDQC2/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8
