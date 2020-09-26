Does it matter which M.2 slot I use?

I tried googling this and actually the responses are kind of all over the place plus I'm pretty ignorant when it comes to hard drives. Right now I have two SATA Samsung 4 TB drives which will both be completely removed for the installation of a single Sabrent 8 TB NVMe drive. So really all I need to know is it better to use the top or the bottom M.2 slot or does it even matter? The bottom slot of course has the heat shield on this MSI Z390 Gaming Pro Carbon motherboard. The only other thing I will have installed that will use the PCH lanes will be a sound card in the PCI_E5 slot.