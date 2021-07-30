Does IRS4458 need 4.2V on VCC?

I have a R9 Fury Nitro which doesn't get power on its gpu phases. All of these use Irs4458 and they are all connected to the 12v rail and gnd as well as the gpu but don't have any voltage on the output. My only two guesses are that either all of the mosfets are faulty or the controller.I was not able to find a data sheet for the Irs4458 and therefore could not find out whether the 4.2V on them are normal - it's strange because the 5V phase works normally and i could not measure any resistance between them but they still experience a voltage drop...I'm new in the graphics card repair section hence i would be glad for any kind of advice