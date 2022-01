My MIL is using it, and it's fine for her. She doesn't need anything other than a browser, and less options are better. The other three parents won't use it. Two want real Office, not browser office; one plays a bunch of games. I've also got one at home so I can know how it works to help MIL and use it for zoom cause it's there.



If you're ok with browser only, and replacing the hardware that works just because updates end, it's decent.