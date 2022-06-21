Does a better DisplayPort to HDMI adapter exist?

My DP to HDMI adapters keep failing after only 6 - 8 months they are the cheap single port with the short pigtail.I'm now willing to spend about $30 - $40 on a better and hopefully longer lasting adapter now, this is for my Dell Precision T1700 SFF (Xeon E3-1245v3) and my Samsung UN40EH5000 TV (Netflix and media box in my bedroom).I do have a 3 in 1 (HDMI VGA & DVI) but that stopped working also the PC is fine as tested with the VGA out as well as the DP out to known good displaysIs an active one better this is only for a 1080P display and audio is through a separate sound card to my AVR VIA optical Toslink (Old AVR no HDMI)These are pictures of my cheap adapters that keep failing (Can something be wrong with my PC or TV or are these just cheap POSes as in you get what you pay for?And this typeThanks