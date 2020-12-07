Does 6800xt Nitro+ live up to the hype?

FlawleZ said: Welcome to [H]! I'm not sure which images you're referencing in regards to the Sapphire Nitro+ being slower than the Red Devil. The 2nd image you posted clear shows the Sapphire model as faster. Unless you're looking at the OC cards and in that case jts important to remember OC results are always silicon lottery regardless of the AIB or PCB design. As far as power consumption goes, again the Sapphire Nitro+ had a lower power draw than the Red Devil at idle. The peak load was 18W more on the Nitro+, but if you're worried about 18W under load I'm not sure a high end video card is what you want. Click to expand...

Also would like to mention, if 1 card needs to beYeah, that was a dumb mistake. I meant mainly the OC headrooms, but I guess I am so fixated on this parameter that I unconsciously ignored other things.One caveat about the Red Devil though. Isn't the "Limited Edition" Red Devil is designated as "limited" due to it being a special package with trinkets (special key caps and production number)? I can't specify this right now, but I read that Red Devil 6800xt LE is more like initial batch of GPUs, and that they will continue selling it in the future but without special addons (like the keycaps).From what I know it is not mentioned that Red Devil is supder duper binned chip (edit: but it sure behaves so, so probably it is). Also, isn't the special edition of "6800xt Nitro+ SE" kind of the same thing? Albeit, it isn't nearly as limited as "1000 units only".