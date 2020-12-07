Does 6800xt Nitro+ live up to the hype?

PhaseCommand
Hello, first poster here.
What is the consensus on the Sapphire's "premium" 6800xt Nitro+ model? This brand is kind of positioned as "EVGA of Radeon" and carries lots hype and clout. However, it is kind of really underwhelming in some reviews. I enjoy Hardware Unboxed benchmarks, and this card looks like it is kind of getting BTFO by Red Devil particularly. I am especifically concerned about the power draw, since it running louder or hotter may simply be due to more slim, less beefy cooler (or obvious lack of aio).
However, everyone hyped Sapphire PCBs and how well they do, to the point that they even work together with AMD on reference design (allegedly). Doesn't this fairly disproportionate power consumption, while also running slower, indicate inferior PCB design and voltage regulation efficiency?
