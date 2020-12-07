Does 6800xt Nitro+ live up to the hype?

PhaseCommand

Hello, first poster here.
What is the consensus on the Sapphire's "premium" 6800xt Nitro+ model? This brand is kind of positioned as "EVGA of Radeon" and carries lots hype and clout. However, it is kind of really underwhelming in some reviews. I enjoy Hardware Unboxed benchmarks, and this card looks like it is kind of getting BTFO by Red Devil particularly. I am especifically concerned about the power draw, since it running louder or hotter may simply be due to more slim, less beefy cooler (or obvious lack of aio).
However, everyone hyped Sapphire PCBs and how well they do, to the point that they even work together with AMD on reference design (allegedly). Doesn't this fairly disproportionate power consumption, while also running slower, indicate inferior PCB design and voltage regulation efficiency?

FlawleZ

FlawleZ

Welcome to [H]! I'm not sure which images you're referencing in regards to the Sapphire Nitro+ being slower than the Red Devil. The 2nd image you posted clear shows the Sapphire model as faster. Unless you're looking at the OC cards and in that case jts important to remember OC results are always silicon lottery regardless of the AIB or PCB design. As far as power consumption goes, again the Sapphire Nitro+ had a lower power draw than the Red Devil at idle. The peak load was 18W more on the Nitro+, but if you're worried about 18W under load I'm not sure a high end video card is what you want.
 
SeymourGore

SeymourGore

Yar, Sapphire is a pretty well trusted partner for AMD and their past Nitro+ have been excellent.

The RX 6800 XT variant does feel a bit underwhelming to me - not sure if it's because AMD's reference design performs much better than the old blower references (in terms of noise), or the inflated MSRP on AIBs. I've currently got a pre-order in for a Nitro+, and I'm sorta wishing I went for a Merc or Red Devil - however, I don't want to lose my queue position. Plus, I still think the Nitro+ design looks good.
 
PhaseCommand

Also would like to mention, if 1 card needs to be
Yeah, that was a dumb mistake. I meant mainly the OC headrooms, but I guess I am so fixated on this parameter that I unconsciously ignored other things.
One caveat about the Red Devil though. Isn't the "Limited Edition" Red Devil is designated as "limited" due to it being a special package with trinkets (special key caps and production number)? I can't specify this right now, but I read that Red Devil 6800xt LE is more like initial batch of GPUs, and that they will continue selling it in the future but without special addons (like the keycaps).

From what I know it is not mentioned that Red Devil is supder duper binned chip (edit: but it sure behaves so, so probably it is). Also, isn't the special edition of "6800xt Nitro+ SE" kind of the same thing? Albeit, it isn't nearly as limited as "1000 units only".
 
Last edited:
PhaseCommand

SeymourGore said:
Yar, Sapphire is a pretty well trusted partner for AMD and their past Nitro+ have been excellent.

The RX 6800 XT variant does feel a bit underwhelming to me - not sure if it's because AMD's reference design performs much better than the old blower references (in terms of noise), or the inflated MSRP on AIBs. I've currently got a pre-order in for a Nitro+, and I'm sorta wishing I went for a Merc or Red Devil - however, I don't want to lose my queue position. Plus, I still think the Nitro+ design looks good.
Hmmm, is it a secret which retailer you use that got some pre-order queueing?
I wish AMD had someone like EVGA, their implementation to combat scalping and make the distribution fair, sounds pretty nice. And all of that is done straight from their website.
 
