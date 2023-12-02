Does 57bit 5-level paging improve security (ASLR entropy) ?

Windows enables 57-bit 5-level paging feature by default. it is mostly designed to increase addressable virtual memory (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intel_5-level_paging), but does it offer any security benefits? For example, 64bit offers better Address Space Layout Randomization (ASLR) entropy compared to 32bit, but 64bit actually offers 48bits 4-level paging, making 57bit the next step-up. I don't have deep understanding of it...

Questions:
1. Does 57bit addressing 5-level paging provides any security benefits over 48-bit 4-level paging in scenarios that involve attacks of Windows kernel?
2. Do applications have to be coded to take security advantage of 57bit 5-level paging Windows 11 kernel extension?
 
