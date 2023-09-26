Do you use Camera Lens Protection

Do we need Lens Protection for iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • Yes

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • No

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Lens Protection might affect the camera function

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
M

maverick786us

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 24, 2006
Messages
2,087
I will get my iPhone 15 Pro Max by October. I was thinking of having a case that also provides lens protection. Though I am one of those people who take extra care of my device and keep it in a brand new state. But despite all efforts, my phone slips from my hand twice or thrice in its tenure of 2-3 years in my possession.

Now I have heard that the lens protection might affect focus of iPhone 15 Pro Max, of its 3D sensor. I need your opinion, if I really need a lens protection or the case and screen-guard / tempered Glass protection is just fine?
 
