Do you stream? - Stream setup thread

I was wondering if any other [H] peeps stream on twitch/youtube/mixer. Curious about your setup, your insight on both a hardware level and just your thoughts of streaming, and just any wisdom you guys have in a case of "Wish I've done this, and wish I didn't do this".
Here's some random insights from my personal experience.
- Dedicated stream machine for console streaming. While the on console streaming for the PS4 and Xbox are passable...the quality is way ugly (even on the PS4pro) and the options to expand are very limited. I've been told repeatedly by viewers that footage captured to the capture card is superior to console streaming people. Console streaming does have the advantage of sharing the headset mic with both your party chat and stream, thus an easier setup.
- Put up a sticker on my monitor that says "When Streaming, talk more". It's super useful as a reminder to engage the viewers.
- Eventually followed the "Low bitrate" advice. When you first start it's easy to strive for the best quality possible. I tried 6k bitrate 1080p60fps streams thinking they were great...and they do look great..for the rare people that can view them. Most of my audience has been people who don't have the same network speed I do...and they skipped my stream. Soon as I dropped it to 900p60 at 4.3k bitrate...I've noticed viewership has steadily been higher. Many do 720p30 at 3k to make it even easier for others.
- Streamdeck or something like that - I'm not a brand sloot...but damn does some El Gato stuff make streaming easier. The streamdeck has been super awesome and very useful.
- Been honest to people that I do have goals to make money streaming, but that it wasn't my main focus. That honesty has actually inspired people to donate and subscribe and it's actually made me break even cost wise for streaming.
- Audio noise gates, compressors, and stuff make a huge difference. So does audio plug ins.
- NDI is cool but has issues...syncing audio is a big part of it. Capture cards were better for me in the long run.
- Nvenc, mostly the newest edition, is HELLA good...but it sucks if you have more than one video source (such as a webcam).
- It's expensive, but a Camlink with an Digital SLR with Clean HDMI out is AMAZING. I currently have been trying out a Sony A7III for my webcam and I absolutely love it.
- Setting up a spare cheap monitor that displays your stream alerts is super useful and easy...really helps keep the flow of the stream going.