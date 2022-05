Memtest is the first thing I run after a new build. It will confirm the modules are running where I set them (or where they should be if you let it auto select or use XMP settings) it also confirms I didnt get a (rare but happens) dead module, or a dead or bad RAM slot.



I don't run it all night, just one good pass is enough for me to feel good about the settings as well as the rest of system overall and then begin OS installation.



My .02