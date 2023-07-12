Do you encrypt data on your own local file server?

Wondering how many of you encrypt data on your local desktop or file server. I'm in the planning process of reconfiguring my TrueNAS servers and considering turning on encryption for everything.



However since I'm not very familiar with that side of things, I'm hesitant because I don't want to inadvertently "ransomware" myself.



It seems like it would be beneficial when selling an old hard drive as there wouldn't be anything on there to have to secure erase.

But other than that, the benefits seem limited. The data would be in a decrypted state 99% of the time when the server is powered on, so the only scenario I would be protecting against is if someone broke into my house and took hard drives or servers and then attempted to access the data in a different location - am I understanding that correctly?



So right now I'm leaning towards keeping the status quo of no encryption.