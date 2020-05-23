Do we really want our robots to have consciousness?

Yes, we do.

"Two Nobel laureates, Gerald Edelman and Francis Crick, both changed direction following their prize-winning careers. Edelman won the prize for his work on antibodies and the immune system, and Crick was the co-discoverer (with James Watson) of the structure of the DNA molecule. Both started research into consciousness as a second career. Edelman experimented with robots driven by novel competing artificial neural systems (Edelman, 1992), and Crick looked for the seat of consciousness in the brain (Crick, 1994). They didn’t agree on their respective approaches, but their work, well into retirement, produced interesting popular books and showed how fascinating the whole topic of consciousness is. Despite their mutual criticism, their general goal was the same: They both thought that the circular feedback paths in the brain somehow supported consciousness, and they were looking for structural mechanisms in the brain.

I have already argued that sentient agents, like robots, need not be conscious, but they must be self-aware. In any case, it is a reasonable scientific position to start with experiments with models of self, self-awareness, and awareness of others and see how far the results take autonomous agents. Then the requirement for, or the role of, consciousness, can be assessed by the lack of it. This is not a structural approach, based directly on brain science as with Edelman and Crick, but rather a functional approach: What do models of self offer? How do they work? What is gained by self-awareness? What is missing from the behavior of sentient robots that consciousness could address?"

https://www.engadget.com/hitting-the-books-how-to-grow-a-robot-mark-lee-150031360.html
 
Sure why not, I’d pull the plug 1 million times on a “conscious” robot. Just leave the pesky selfish gene out and consciousness does not need to come with self-preservation or the desire to remain conscious even 1 second longer, then I shouldn’t have empathy on this intelligent toaster.

just call me toaster hitler :)
 
It seems like there are a lot of assumptions being made in the article.
article said:
robots do not need to reason philosophically about their own existence, purpose, or ambitions (another part of consciousness). Such profound human concerns are as meaningless to a robot as they are to a fish or a cat.
Do we really know enough about what a Cat thinks to be able to discount things like this? They might not have a thought process that is advanced as a human, but they are still clearly very smart animals. Most animals, even tiny animals, have a sense of self-preservation and will run away or fight if threatened. That implies that they care about their own existence on at least some level.

DrDoU said:
run them though the car wash and lets see if if they have a consciousness.
Because I'm sure it would be impossible to make a waterproof robot.
 
