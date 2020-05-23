Do we really want our robots to have consciousness?

article said: robots do not need to reason philosophically about their own existence, purpose, or ambitions (another part of consciousness). Such profound human concerns are as meaningless to a robot as they are to a fish or a cat. Click to expand...

DrDoU said: run them though the car wash and lets see if if they have a consciousness. Click to expand...

It seems like there are a lot of assumptions being made in the article.Do we really know enough about what a Cat thinks to be able to discount things like this? They might not have a thought process that is advanced as a human, but they are still clearly very smart animals. Most animals, even tiny animals, have a sense of self-preservation and will run away or fight if threatened. That implies that they care about their own existence on at least some level.Because I'm sure it would be impossible to make a waterproof robot.