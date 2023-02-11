Do they still differentiate btwn. Network anti-virus vs. regular anti-virus s/w?

So back in the late 1990's, Cheyenne software said their anti-virus is designed to scan network drive, and their s/w is called network anti-virus, and that it's different than regular anti-virus, suggesting regular anti virus s/w can't scan network drive. Norton, also did a very similar software that claims it's scan network drive.



The regular $70 anti-virus s/w out there, say the better ones today, can they scan network drive?