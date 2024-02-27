Do PSUs still use liquid capacitors?

N

Nielo TM

Gawd
Joined
Aug 27, 2006
Messages
997
So I've been out of the PSU arena for a while. Has there been any improvements?

Have PSUs finally moved to totally solid state design? As in no more liquid capacitors
 
learners permit said:
Yes they still use large electrolytic filter capacitors to smooth the ripple voltage as there is currently no better solution for this function.
Click to expand...
Just to expand on this a bit - liquid electrolytic capacitors are problematic because the electrolyte dries out. How fast this happens is strongly related to temperature. The small capacitors on the low-voltage side of a PSU can get very hot because they deal with large currents. The big capacitors on the high-voltage side don't have to handle much current, so they don't get hot, and therefore last a long time (as in one or more decades) even if they use liquid electrolyte.
 
Yeah, even hdplex uses a biggun and a couple smaller electrolytic caps in their dc power supplies. I'm sure they make non-electrolytic caps that are large enough, but price and electrical characteristics probably make them impractical or unsuitable.
 
Nobu said:
Yeah, even hdplex uses a biggun and a couple smaller electrolytic caps in their dc power supplies. I'm sure they make non-electrolytic caps that are large enough, but price and electrical characteristics probably make them impractical or unsuitable.
Click to expand...
Aluminum polymer is a good alternative but pricey like an 80cents vs 13cents kinda difference. Also not as many variations available so choices and sourcing can be an issue.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top