Do PSUs still use liquid capacitors?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Just to expand on this a bit - liquid electrolytic capacitors are problematic because the electrolyte dries out. How fast this happens is strongly related to temperature. The small capacitors on the low-voltage side of a PSU can get very hot because they deal with large currents. The big capacitors on the high-voltage side don't have to handle much current, so they don't get hot, and therefore last a long time (as in one or more decades) even if they use liquid electrolyte.Yes they still use large electrolytic filter capacitors to smooth the ripple voltage as there is currently no better solution for this function.
Aluminum polymer is a good alternative but pricey like an 80cents vs 13cents kinda difference. Also not as many variations available so choices and sourcing can be an issue.Yeah, even hdplex uses a biggun and a couple smaller electrolytic caps in their dc power supplies. I'm sure they make non-electrolytic caps that are large enough, but price and electrical characteristics probably make them impractical or unsuitable.