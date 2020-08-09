do people still tweak and overclock memory?

I just got some new RAM and it occurred to me that I bought it based on its rated performance. I remember back in the day (they way back days, ddr1 days) we would spend countless time reducing timings, memtesting, reducing, memtesting, until we found our best stable settings. Is this still the norm here, or are people mostly setting xmp and leaving it alone? For reference, I bought a g.skill kit which is cjr/djr ddr4, xmp is 16-19-19-39 @ 3600MHz. I spent yesterday tweaking it and memtesting and was able to get 16-16-19-34 @ 3766MHz, 4 pass memtest stable. Not sure if I will ever notice the difference, but it did reduce latency and increase bandwidth about 5% in aida. I could have gone higher on memory, but that is where my 3800x is happy doing 1 to 1 on fclk. So are you guys still doing this or not worth the time over enabling XMP?
 
I think at this point we don't see the point.

Overclocking memory used to bring amazing differences, but 5% for the extra stress on components? Nah.

Take a CPU.. I can run X cpu at 800mhz over its rated with very little change in core voltage, or at least still in the happy range. If I wanted an extra 200mhz I might need to drastically increasing voltage.

I don't see the returns on that drastic voltage jump, so to me, it's pointless and just going to shorten the chips life for negligible improvement.
 
