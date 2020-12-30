sudo apt remove boinc -y

sudo apt autoremove -y

sudo apt update

sudo apt install boinc -y Click to expand...

DO NOT use the “boinc development release” from the costamagnagianfranco PPA. It is causing problems and failed work on many projects. QuChem and MLC, which are both native Linux, all work fails. Also, any and all projects running VBox work, the VM’s won’t spin up and you’ll get a “can’t communicate with hyper visor” error in BOINC. I know this from painful experience. Do not be like me. Do not use this version of BOINC. Use the version available in your distro’s repo. I am back on 7.16.6 from the Ubuntu repo and all work from all projects is working for me again.If you have that version installed already, you need to untick that PPA from your PPA manager, so that it is disabled. Then:This should put you on the BOINC version from your distro's repo. All project files are kept intact during the remove/install, so it’s a pretty quick and easy process.