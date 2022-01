First i'd look at some performance reviews of the games you play and look at the differences. If you're comfortable with the differences you shouldn't upgrade, if however you fell like you're missing out and have the cash, go ahead.You can use this as an example: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vlngwUuDYoc&t=787s&ab_channel=HardwareUnboxed In terms of upgrading, having the x570 helps you with a path to a 5600X and upwards, depending on your budget.