Do I need to upgrade now?

I'm planning to an upgrade to my rig, and I don't mind waiting a few months. But with the new Video coming out, it is very tempting to upgrade that now and upgrade the rest later. I'm just wondering if that is possible with my current rig. If not, what do I need to do or do I need a whole new build. These are the questions I have below.



1)Does PSU have enough power or right connectors the new GTX 3080?

2) Is my mobo able to support it until AMD next desktop gen comes out around next yeah.. Whatever the next 3900XT is.

3) Is there even a point to wait for the next AMD Big Navi GPU since my LG C9 doesn't support Freesync and only G-Sync?















Current setup

mobo = ASUS Z87-PRO (PCIe 3.0 GEN3)

GPU = Geforce 1070

Ram = 32 gig of something

CPU = i7-4770K

display = LG C9, a couple of Qnix QX2710

PSU= Cosair HX 750

HD = 1 gig SSD sata samsung evo 860