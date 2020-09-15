Do I need to build a new PC?

Hey all, first time posting in here and hopefully this the right place to ask since most in here know a lot more than I do...Hoping for some advice on if I need to work on my current build or just start over with an upgraded system. I basically only play COD Warzone lately, but have been having a lot of freezing/crashing issues. Typically once per night, while transitioning between load screens, the game will completely lock up and won't recover. When I check, it's sucking up 14-14.5g of my 16g of ram. During about half of my games, textures and new picked up weapons will take about 30 seconds to load (literally running around with nothing in my hands). Occasionally, during those times, I hear no sounds and then about 30 seconds of missed sounds/comms all drops at once. It's pretty frustrating.Here is my setup, built about 3 years ago:Intel i7 4770 3.40Ghz // MSI H97M-E35 mobo // 16gb DDR3 ram (not compat w/ DDR4) // GeForce GTX 1080 Titan GPU (hand me down from a buddy) // Game is running on a 512gb SSD (same drive OS is on) //I average about 45-55 fps with maxed out settings in 1440p. Not sure if a new GPU would solve my issues...or if my CPU and DDR3 will still give me problems down the road?I know the CPU/MOBO are pretty old and I can't really upgrade one part without replacing it all (aside from GPU) at this point. I'm OK with starting a new build (fun but expensive), but wanted to ask around before I waste money.