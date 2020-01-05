Do I have the correct 12v CPU connectors?

My motherboard, Gigabit x570 Aorus Pro Wifi, has the following 12v ports: {} My PSU, Seasonic PRIME Ultra 850W 80+ Titanium, has two of these 4x4 12v connectors. The questionable part is that on one of the four, has all rounded pins (see my mspaint skills, the red pins are rounded). {} Now, clearly this does fit into the motherboard but I'm just concerned that the shapes don't match. The PSU website, https://seasonic.com/prime-ultra-titanium, states that it has 2 x CPU (8/4 pins). I guess I'd rather not go with the approach of turn it on a see what happens