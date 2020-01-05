Do I have the correct 12v CPU connectors?

    MRAB54

    My motherboard, Gigabit x570 Aorus Pro Wifi, has the following 12v ports:

    3jSJljk.png

    My PSU, Seasonic PRIME Ultra 850W 80+ Titanium, has two of these 4x4 12v connectors. The questionable part is that on one of the four, has all rounded pins (see my mspaint skills, the red pins are rounded).

    xMrJ3k7.png

    Now, clearly this does fit into the motherboard but I'm just concerned that the shapes don't match.

    The PSU website, https://seasonic.com/prime-ultra-titanium, states that it has 2 x CPU (8/4 pins).

    I guess I'd rather not go with the approach of turn it on a see what happens ;)
     
