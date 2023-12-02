Do I have a cooling issue? Solid fan cooler for everyday use?

I am in the process of building a new PC so I'm leaving the old one with my parents. I turned it on after a while of no usage and CPU overheating message appeared. I figured it was time to replace the paste and did (a few times) with little to no success. I could get it to turn on eventually but the temps would be all over the place, eventually landing on at 90 degrees under 20% load. Could the AIO be done at this point? Below are some pics showing some of what I was seeing.



Middle pic to the right shows the pump at ~2000 rpm, which suggests it's working properly? idk.



If it is the cooler, what is a good fan cooler I can replace the AIO with? Is the NH-D15 overkill for everyday usage? My parents will mostly use it for bills etc. I may potentially use it to game during the holidays when I visit.



i6700K

Corsair H115i

Asus Z170 Deluxe

MSI 1080