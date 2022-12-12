Do I have a bad HBA card?

CaffeineMan
I got a server from work, I installed an SSD and Proxmox. Everything worked.
I swapped out the Raid card for an HBA card.
When I did I get 4 beeps on the boot and nothing. (all beeps are the same length so manual was no help) No bios boot screen.
To test:
- I swapped the video card and HBA slots. Still did not work.
- I pulled out the HBA card and it boots.
- I put the Raid card back in and it works.
I suspect a bios change is needed but I am not sure.
- MOBO: BC206C https://www.bcmcom.com/bcm_product_BC206C.html
- Bios is American Megatrends 2.14.1219 and the bios has a title of Aptio (never saw that before). Bios update does not seem to be available.
- HBA Card (Not working) IBM M5110 8 Port 6 Gbps PCI-E SAS/SATA IT MODE FW20 LSI 9207-8I https://www.ebay.com/itm/185237225098 <- This is the one I want to work.
- RAID card (working): LSI 9260-4i Broadcom /LSI MegaRAID SAS 2108 [Liberator] (rev 05)
- Video card: Quadro k420.