Do I have a bad HBA card?

CaffeineMan

I got a server from work, I installed an SSD and Proxmox. Everything worked.

I swapped out the Raid card for an HBA card.

When I did I get 4 beeps on the boot and nothing. (all beeps are the same length so manual was no help) No bios boot screen.

To test:
  • I swapped the video card and HBA slots. Still did not work.
  • I pulled out the HBA card and it boots.
  • I put the Raid card back in and it works.
    I suspect a bios change is needed but I am not sure.
What I have:
  • MOBO: BC206C https://www.bcmcom.com/bcm_product_BC206C.html
  • Bios is American Megatrends 2.14.1219 and the bios has a title of Aptio (never saw that before). Bios update does not seem to be available.
  • HBA Card (Not working) IBM M5110 8 Port 6 Gbps PCI-E SAS/SATA IT MODE FW:p20 LSI 9207-8I https://www.ebay.com/itm/185237225098 <- This is the one I want to work.
  • RAID card (working): LSI 9260-4i Broadcom /LSI MegaRAID SAS 2108 [Liberator] (rev 05)
  • Video card: Quadro k420.
 
SamirD

If your system bios isn't updated, I would try that first. Sounds like the hba isn't able to get initialized and is hanging the boot up somewhere. This is the type of problem you'd get all the time back in the old days and sometimes stuff was just not compatible.
 
CaffeineMan

CaffeineMan

SamirD

