Do glossy displays require dark rooms?

I'm curious about your opinions. I'm not a gamer and I'm leaning towards matte being easier to live with.
The argument goes. You're also diffusing the picture and not just the reflections with a matte screen.
I'm not sure the benefit outweighs the cost. When I move my head I don't have reflections moving over the screen. Hmm...
Another argument goes. If you're getting a nice screen then arrange your room to match. Does that mean make it dark? Close curtains etc? If you're in a shared room, not dedicated computer room, then would matte be your first choice then?
Thank you for reading and replying.
