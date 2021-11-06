Do Bluetooth to USB adapters exist?

I have a Microsoft Surface Laptop 2. Its ports consist of the proprietary Surface connector, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and one USB 3.0 type A. The configuration works for me - I use the port for external storage when needed, my mouse connects via Bluetooth, and I use my trusty 4 port USB 3.0 D-Link adapter I've had since 2009 to connect multiple storage devices or a printer when needed.



But if it can be avoided, I'd like to not have to plug things into my laptop.



Is there a Bluetooth to USB adapter? A device that connects via Bluetooth and has USB ports on its front or rear



Then I could plug everything into it and just leave them, removing a device if needed.



I've been searching without finding, so I'm not optimistic. I'd pay up to $125 - like a dock