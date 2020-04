Gigabyte made a few different Brix systems using the exact case and form-factor as seen below. I have seen some of them mentioned as having a 2.5" drive bracket on the underside of the upper part of the case. However, in Gigabyte's documentation for many of the models that use this version of case, only M.2 compatibility is mentioned.Does anyone know if a 2.5" mount is present in all Brix cases as pictured below?