DNS Question - Ubuntu Server

What's the difference between the resolv.conf file and the netplan yaml file, in terms of setting DNS servers? When I build Ubuntu 20.04 LTS servers and enter in our DNS servers, they are entered into the netplan.yaml file. However, it seems that some of our servers are ignoring these settings and using the resolv.conf file instead.



I'm noob-level Linux server admin, so what's the difference? Maybe, better yet, is there a way to force/ensure the servers are using what's specified in the yaml file?