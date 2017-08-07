DNK-PRIME. CNC Milling PC case

woodoodm
November 2018 Update:
Main concept
To maximize air passage, we apply lamella design. This design provides up to 50% more air pass area, than regular holes, and works from bottom to top without "air pockets".
Specification
Test configuration
FAQ
Status of the project?
We accept pre orders with shipping at the beginning of December 2018.
How much it's will be cost?
During pre-orders $196 + shipping cost.
Where do you ship?
USA | Canada | EU Countries | Australia | Middle East
Warranty obligations?
We provide 1 year full warranty for the case and 2 weeks for returning without any reason.
- We finished production and starts assembly.
- We accept pre-orders on December 2018 on our new web.
- During last year, we made some modifications for easily assembly and better appearance.
We redesigned case mainframe. Now top aluminum part is removable for easily assembling
AC Socket was moved deeper inward the case for better appearance
Laser Marking was added
More precisely milling for Power Button (tolerance 0.05mm)
Grade A aluminum surface finishing and glossy chamfer with diamond tooling (not easily take a good photo of it...)
304SS polished steel feet with black matt silicone
All the parts of the case is custom designed, except AC cord extender, USB3.0 cable and PCI-e riser
End of the Update
Main concept
- Emphasis on appearance and grade A surface finishing
- Materials: Aluminum body + 304SS frame
- Production technologies: Aluminum extrusion and high precision CNC milling
- Designed specially for Mini-ITX components
- Small size
To maximize air passage, we apply lamella design. This design provides up to 50% more air pass area, than regular holes, and works from bottom to top without "air pockets".
Specification
- Overall dimensions: 280 x 140 x 200mm
- Net weight: 1.8kg
- Material: Aluminum 6063
- Storage: 2 x 2.5"
- Cooling: CPU coolers with height up to 48mm
- Power Supply: SFX, SFX-L
- USB connectors: 1 External USB 3.0 on front panel
- Indicators: White power LED, green HDD LED on front panel
- Mainboards support: Mini-ITX
- PCI-E 16x cards support: 2 slots. Up to 180 x 131mm
- DNK | PRIME PC Case
- 50cm internal AC power cord extender for power supply
- 25cm PCI-e 16x extender cable
- 50cm USB 3.0 extender cable
- All necessary Fixing elements
- Transportation box
Test configuration
- CPU: Intel Core i7-6700
- Mainboard: ASUS Z170I PRO GAMING
- GPU: Gigabyte GTX1060 3G mini ITX
- RAM: 2 x 8G DDR4 2400 Kingston HyperX
- PCI-e SSD: LITEON T10 240G M.2 2280
- HDD: 2 x Seagate 1Tb 2.5 HDD (ST1000LM014) (RAID 0)
- Cooling: CRYORIG C7
- Power supply: Corsair SF450
FAQ
