DNK-PRIME. CNC Milling PC case

November 2018 Update:

We finished production and starts assembly.

We accept pre-orders on December 2018 on our new web .

During last year, we made some modifications for easily assembly and better appearance.

Spoiler: 2018 Modifications







AC Socket was moved deeper inward the case for better appearance







Laser Marking was added







More precisely milling for Power Button (tolerance 0.05mm)







Grade A aluminum surface finishing and glossy chamfer with diamond tooling (not easily take a good photo of it...)







304SS polished steel feet with black matt silicone







All the parts of the case is custom designed, except AC cord extender, USB3.0 cable and PCI-e riser



Main concept

Emphasis on appearance and grade A surface finishing

Materials: Aluminum body + 304SS frame

Production technologies: Aluminum extrusion and high precision CNC milling

Designed specially for Mini-ITX components

Small size

Cooling



To maximize air passage, we apply lamella design. This design provides up to 50% more air pass area, than regular holes, and works from bottom to top without "air pockets".





Specification

Overall dimensions: 280 x 140 x 200mm

Net weight: 1.8kg

Material: Aluminum 6063

Storage: 2 x 2.5"

Cooling: CPU coolers with height up to 48mm

Power Supply: SFX, SFX-L

USB connectors: 1 External USB 3.0 on front panel

Indicators: White power LED, green HDD LED on front panel

Mainboards support: Mini-ITX

PCI-E 16x cards support: 2 slots. Up to 180 x 131mm

Package content

DNK | PRIME PC Case

50cm internal AC power cord extender for power supply

25cm PCI-e 16x extender cable

50cm USB 3.0 extender cable

All necessary Fixing elements

Transportation box

Spoiler: Gallery































Test configuration

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700

Mainboard: ASUS Z170I PRO GAMING

GPU: Gigabyte GTX1060 3G mini ITX

RAM: 2 x 8G DDR4 2400 Kingston HyperX

PCI-e SSD: LITEON T10 240G M.2 2280

HDD: 2 x Seagate 1Tb 2.5 HDD (ST1000LM014) (RAID 0)

Cooling: CRYORIG C7

Power supply: Corsair SF450



FAQ



Status of the project?

We accept pre orders with shipping at the beginning of December 2018.



How much it's will be cost?

During pre-orders $196 + shipping cost.



Where do you ship?



Warranty obligations?

USA | Canada | EU Countries | Australia | Middle EastWe provide 1 year full warranty for the case and 2 weeks for returning without any reason.