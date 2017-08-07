DNK-PRIME. CNC Milling PC case

woodoodm

woodoodm

n00b
Joined
May 19, 2015
Messages
6
November 2018 Update:
  • We finished production and starts assembly.
  • We accept pre-orders on December 2018 on our new web.
  • During last year, we made some modifications for easily assembly and better appearance.
We redesigned case mainframe. Now top aluminum part is removable for easily assembling

Top-Frame.jpg


AC Socket was moved deeper inward the case for better appearance

AC-Socket.jpg


Laser Marking was added

Laser-Marking.jpg


More precisely milling for Power Button (tolerance 0.05mm)

Power-Button.jpg


Grade A aluminum surface finishing and glossy chamfer with diamond tooling (not easily take a good photo of it...)

Surface-Finish.jpg


304SS polished steel feet with black matt silicone

Rubber-Fits.jpg


All the parts of the case is custom designed, except AC cord extender, USB3.0 cable and PCI-e riser

End of the Update

DNK-PRIME-00.jpg


Main concept
  • Emphasis on appearance and grade A surface finishing
  • Materials: Aluminum body + 304SS frame
  • Production technologies: Aluminum extrusion and high precision CNC milling
  • Designed specially for Mini-ITX components
  • Small size
Cooling

To maximize air passage, we apply lamella design. This design provides up to 50% more air pass area, than regular holes, and works from bottom to top without "air pockets".

DNK-PRIME-LAMELLA-03.jpg


Specification
  • Overall dimensions: 280 x 140 x 200mm
  • Net weight: 1.8kg
  • Material: Aluminum 6063
  • Storage: 2 x 2.5"
  • Cooling: CPU coolers with height up to 48mm
  • Power Supply: SFX, SFX-L
  • USB connectors: 1 External USB 3.0 on front panel
  • Indicators: White power LED, green HDD LED on front panel
  • Mainboards support: Mini-ITX
  • PCI-E 16x cards support: 2 slots. Up to 180 x 131mm
Package content
  • DNK | PRIME PC Case
  • 50cm internal AC power cord extender for power supply
  • 25cm PCI-e 16x extender cable
  • 50cm USB 3.0 extender cable
  • All necessary Fixing elements
  • Transportation box
DNK-PRIME-GALLERY-00.jpg


DNK-PRIME-GALLERY-01.jpg


DNK-PRIME-GALLERY-02.jpg


DNK-PRIME-GALLERY-04.jpg


DNK-PRIME-GALLERY-06.jpg


DNK-PRIME-GALLERY-07.jpg


DNK-PRIME-GALLERY-08.jpg


DNK-PRIME-GALLERY-09.jpg

Test configuration
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-6700
  • Mainboard: ASUS Z170I PRO GAMING
  • GPU: Gigabyte GTX1060 3G mini ITX
  • RAM: 2 x 8G DDR4 2400 Kingston HyperX
  • PCI-e SSD: LITEON T10 240G M.2 2280
  • HDD: 2 x Seagate 1Tb 2.5 HDD (ST1000LM014) (RAID 0)
  • Cooling: CRYORIG C7
  • Power supply: Corsair SF450

FAQ

Status of the project?
We accept pre orders with shipping at the beginning of December 2018.

How much it's will be cost?
During pre-orders $196 + shipping cost.

Where do you ship?
USA | Canada | EU Countries | Australia | Middle East

Warranty obligations?
We provide 1 year full warranty for the case and 2 weeks for returning without any reason.
 

Attachments

Last edited:
rfarmer

rfarmer

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 9, 2014
Messages
1,145
Well this is a bit of a surprise, came out of nowhere. I had been seriously thinking about Fire's MI-6 but this case gives me pause. Really nice design.
 
M

masteralef

n00b
Joined
Apr 4, 2017
Messages
61
Definitely pushing it in terms of GPU size though- I think that an MSI Aero 1070 will fit, but it's close. Certainly nothing in the 1080 range, even the Zotac minis.
 
Boil

Boil

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 19, 2015
Messages
1,405
Gigabyte is supposed to be working on a GTX 1080 that is the same size as their GTX 1070 ITX (so it will fit in their eGPU chassis)...?
 
F

Frazhna

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 27, 2013
Messages
158
Boil said:
Gigabyte is supposed to be working on a GTX 1080 that is the same size as their GTX 1070 ITX (so it will fit in their eGPU chassis)...?
Click to expand...
you caught my attention, now tell me where you heard about this please!:woot:
 
Boil

Boil

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 19, 2015
Messages
1,405
From this article on SFFN...

"When asked if the GTX 1080 would fit, we were told something to the effect that it will soon and that they’re working on it. Make of that what you will."
 
D

darksable

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 9, 2015
Messages
431
The name of this thing just kills me. I think (well, at least I hope) that it wasn't done intentionally and DNK is an acronym that means something to you, but... I can't help but see it as "Dank Prime" every single time I read it.
 
Last edited:
woodoodm

woodoodm

n00b
Joined
May 19, 2015
Messages
6
DG25 said:
How thick are the side panels (where the vents are located)?
Click to expand...
Fins in 1.2mm thickness, and 8 mm deep. And there is 4 thick bars, for shape supporting. On the top, middle and bottom of the part.
 
  • Like
Reactions: DG25
like this
O

omer deniz

n00b
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
13
I think, must be an alternative cheap, long time but safe shipping option. Design looks great.
 
woodoodm

woodoodm

n00b
Joined
May 19, 2015
Messages
6
Soft "PAINKILLER" wires from Taobao and first video review. !!! From the first batch of 200pcs 28pcs left !!!

PRIME-SFFN-05.jpg


 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
aluminum case cnc milling case mini-itx small form factor
Top