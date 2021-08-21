DNA A4-SFX v3 Custom Mod

Specifications



Case:

M/B:

CPU:

CPU Heatsink:

CPU FAN:

thermal paste:

GPU:

RAM:

M.2:

SSD:

PSU:

Add Custom Mod to Front panel:

Add Custom Mod to Top panel:

Added to Left Ind Right side panel:

my review:

Notes:

photo

A4-SFX v3 Custom ModA4-SFX v3MSI B250I Gaming Pro AC , add ASUS 2T2R Dual Band WiFi Moving Antenna For Rog Strix Z390iIntel® Core™ i5-7500Cryorig C7 CR-C7A - without FanNF-A9x14 PWMGrizzly Kryonaut Thermal conductivity 12.5 W/mkGALAX GeForce® RTX 2060 (1-Click OC)CORSAIR Vengeance LPX 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 DRAM 2400MHzSAMSUNG 960 EVO M.2 250GB NVMe for Windows 10 and ProgramsSAMSUNG 860 EVO SATA 2.5" SSD 2TB for GamesSilverStone SST-SX650-G 650WPower Switch: status LED PC in on , LED Metal Button Black PC Restart + 12mm + Red.Bag Handle: Plastic Luggage Suitcase Case Box Pull Replacement Carrying Handle - Black - 16cm/6.30" (approx) High Quality.Design Vents for more air flow , The work was made using AutoCAD , Material Aluminum , locally made , DXF file for Laser Cutting not available.Added Magnetic have been holder WiFil.Add Custom Mod to bottom panel:Vents for more air flowScreen Resolution: used 1920x1080Average CPU Temper: 53c in games , CPU Idle 38cAverage GPU Temper: 50c in games , GPU Idle 33cAverage Fermat rate: 120-144FPSOS: Windows 10 Lite Plus (oprekin)Room temperature is moderateworks smoothly on 4K Fermat rate in games Average 55-80FPS.It Works great without any droubles.The specifications of the PC are not strong, but it works in a way that amazes me.