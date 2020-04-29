DM-01 HyperCase

A new year and another case modThe concept of this case mod has evolved over it's build so far. The original idea comes from the new wave of open design cases. The Cougar Conquer, Antec Torque and The ZC-11.More so the latter of the 3 . But ive added some extrasAnd i'll build it from plex and a little threaded rod.The build started with 4 main parts and has grown since then. Top section , Bottom a main spine and a motherboard tray.The base is bent from a single sheet of 3mm plex and will be reinforced down the track.Next is the top.This time ive made unit in three sections to get the hard lines and cut outs.It's important that these 2 sections are exact size width wise.Next is to cut the main spine of the case. 6mm plex with give it plenty of strength with a second layer of 3mm to be added each side later.The motherboard tray is the last of the main components.... and is upside down for some reason.....To bring these bits together is some good old threaded rod and nuts..... with a few washersThe way this goes together is really basic... well to start with.The motherboard tray is added.And the top goes on... It's seriously basic..... bolting some clear or tinted plex panels to the sides would have you a very basic case.