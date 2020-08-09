DLSS vs Freesync @ 4k/120hz

So I have a 4k/120hz monitor (Asus ROG Strix XG438Q). It's the older version of their newest 4k/144hz G-Sync. A bit worse specs but I don't justify the upgrade, it's too expensive.

Now my monitor only has Freesync. Last time I checked (a few months ago), it wasn't G-Sync supported by Nvidia.



I play RPG games mostly, not fast games. To me, image quality is a lot more important than fluidity. As long as the game is above 45 fps, I'm good.

Ray Tracing seems nice, but it's also up to the developers if the game will support it. Same with DLSS.

It's not like Freesync, you can have it in every game. But on the other side, Freesync does not improve image quality.



Since Big Navi will support Ray Tracing and ends up being close to 3080Ti/3090, should I opt for DLSS or Freesync?

Would FreeSync help with a big performance impact from Ray Tracing?