DLSS vs Freesync @ 4k/120hz

So I have a 4k/120hz monitor (Asus ROG Strix XG438Q). It's the older version of their newest 4k/144hz G-Sync. A bit worse specs but I don't justify the upgrade, it's too expensive.
Now my monitor only has Freesync. Last time I checked (a few months ago), it wasn't G-Sync supported by Nvidia.

I play RPG games mostly, not fast games. To me, image quality is a lot more important than fluidity. As long as the game is above 45 fps, I'm good.
Ray Tracing seems nice, but it's also up to the developers if the game will support it. Same with DLSS.
It's not like Freesync, you can have it in every game. But on the other side, Freesync does not improve image quality.

Since Big Navi will support Ray Tracing and ends up being close to 3080Ti/3090, should I opt for DLSS or Freesync?
Would FreeSync help with a big performance impact from Ray Tracing?
 
Freesync works just fine on Nvidia GPUs. Nvidia 20xx series and up support G-Sync (displays with G-Sync module), G-Sync Compatible (Freesync displays) and HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate. These are all branded as G-Sync because of Nvidia fuckery.

DLSS 2.0 is excellent. It allows not only for great framerates but also a lot more stable image quality compared to other antialiasing methods. I would consider it the biggest reason to stay with Nvidia cards. Digital Foundry has good comparisons against AMD's Content Aware Sharpening which is just rendering at 75% scale and then adding a sharpening filter to it. It does not come even close to the quality of DLSS 2.0.
 
