DLSS 3 frame generation - yes or no?

H

Hershy

What are your thoughts on frame generation? The debate seems to revolve around input latency.

I suppose this is something that should be examined on a game by game basis: if you’ve maxed out a game at 4K, say, and you’re getting roughly 50 fps with frame generation off, but 70 with it on, then you might want to leave it on.

If, on the other hand, you’re already well above 60 fps then you might decide to leave frame gen off due to increased input latency.

Also, wouldn’t it depend on the nature of the game itself? A slow RPG might benefit from frame generation, whereas an fps might suffer.

All of this is theoretical, of course - so what are your real-world experiences?

I’m playing Cyberpunk at 4K (max settings with path tracing enabled) on my new 4090 right now, and I have frame gen enabled in order to stay above 60 fps. Alternatively, I might drop the path tracing, and the frame gen, and play at near 100 fps.

Thoughts on this?
 
Domingo

Domingo

I like it. I wouldn't use it for some kind of twitchy competition shooter, but I find myself using it in several games that offer it. The visual smoothness is tough to beat, and most of those games also support the Nvidia input reduction tech.
 
Armenius

Armenius

I have not personally run into a game yet where I felt frame gen was needed.
 
staknhalo

staknhalo

Only game I have with DLSS 3 is Portal RTX and I usually dislike soap opera effect on videos and am sensitive to input latency when game streaming on my network - so I thought I'd hate it - I couldn't even notice it really

But it's only one title and an Nvidia authored showcase one at that, so I'm still withholding judgment

I also had a bug in Portal RTX where I couldn't adjust settings and had to leave everything as the presets apply them - which meant motion blur was on and also could have been masking/messing with me noticing, so another reason I'm withholding judgment until I experience it in the wild in multiple titles/executions

I'd leave it on to keep things prettier @ """60 FPS""" if you can't notice it/it doesn't bother you
 
