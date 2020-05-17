erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,059
Real nice!
"In this video i take you on a tour of my new Pentium 3 gaming rig with 3Dfx Voodoo 2 SLI and nVidia GeForce 2 GTS. Upgrading a Voodoo 2 card to 12Mb: https://youtu.be/KZjxeW3igRE Full system spec: Fractal Design Focus G Case in Grey Intel Pentium III-S 'Tualatin' 1.4Ghz 512KB Cache Intel D815EEA2 Motherboard Crucial PC-133 256Mb SDRAM ASUS V7700 Deluxe - GeForce 2 GTS 32Mb 2* Creative Labs CT6670 3Dfx Voodoo 2 12Mb in SLI Configuration. DVD-RW Drive With Lightscribe SanDisk Extreme 32Gb Compact Flash 3.5" Sony 2.88Mb Floppy Disk Drive Microsoft Windows 98 Second Edition."
"In this video i take you on a tour of my new Pentium 3 gaming rig with 3Dfx Voodoo 2 SLI and nVidia GeForce 2 GTS. Upgrading a Voodoo 2 card to 12Mb: https://youtu.be/KZjxeW3igRE Full system spec: Fractal Design Focus G Case in Grey Intel Pentium III-S 'Tualatin' 1.4Ghz 512KB Cache Intel D815EEA2 Motherboard Crucial PC-133 256Mb SDRAM ASUS V7700 Deluxe - GeForce 2 GTS 32Mb 2* Creative Labs CT6670 3Dfx Voodoo 2 12Mb in SLI Configuration. DVD-RW Drive With Lightscribe SanDisk Extreme 32Gb Compact Flash 3.5" Sony 2.88Mb Floppy Disk Drive Microsoft Windows 98 Second Edition."