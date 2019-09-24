django vs node.js (sails, express, etc.)

Hey guys,
Just wondering what everyone's popular opinion is for web app frameworks. I'm familiar with both python and javascript, and have used both for small in-house applications. I personally really like the simplicity and features of node especially when paired with sails.js... and how all heavy lifting that's normally done server side with php, can be moved client side, but everyone I talk to prefers django.
Admittedly I haven't used django that much, but are there any specific situations in which you would utilize one over the other? I'm more skilled at python than js, but I always tend to use js for the client side processing and ease of bringing up an http server to serve my app.
