django vs node.js (sails, express, etc.)

I've been an SA, SE, VMware architect, Xen architect, now AWS centric DevOps engineer.



The lines blur now, and every Dev or DBA I'm friends with longer than 10 years all tell me "they" want "them" to work like "me".

Problem is that it's easier for an Ops body to learn to write glue and primitive features than a Dev to triage a multi-region user outage due to misunderstanding of how identity clusters work.



The focus on scripting makes foam at the mouth bc I see/hear about a lot of dudes that don't understand the underlying operating system they're writing code for.

You can't glue together, reference, , etc etc etc what you don't have a clue about.

I'm in San Francisco, and a lot of kids are working that don't have a full on idea of what they're doing.

20 years later they're still in the City and all they've learned is to grab the cheapest/easiest thing that is buzzwordy and throw POCs against the wall.



Python is that right now, bc all the STEM kids see big $ in analysis jobs.

Python vs Matlab for a lot of students has been building into Django being a quickie tool people will grab when they're trying to use what little they know to do more than they should.



I would also argue x.js shouldn't be used for everything as well.



I can and do encapsualte permissions using a service acct, role, group, temp creds vended from where ever.

Yolo permissions are just annoying, and I particularly see it in Jenkins or cluster F CI/CD platforms.



I don't care what someone wants to write features in, but the reason *I* like Docker is not to get dragged into dependency or desktop support esque hour sucks where you are literally teaching someone OS concepts.

If the thing takes 30+ minutes too build then we will just take it off your hands and fix it.



I do really like functions as a service like Lambda, Azure Funtions, G Functions.......but I'm not trying to make a big CRUD app out of FaaS.

I use them for monitoring, bc open source/platform hosted/out of box products aren't watching my specific needs with my specific criteria in as easy and reproducible a manner.

I like K8s when dealing with x.js bc when you audit cpu cpre useage you'll find a lot of hipster code isn't utilizing 50%+ of the vm's allocated cpu and ram.

Scale out in this situation becomes a cost issue that can be solved with other tools.



I dabble in GCP, just because it feels like a lot of the applications I'm deploying are the same ol as 8 years ago.....so you find cheaper and easier ways to package and deploy them.



There is nothing worse than watching a month's budget getting eaten by scaling events time after time after time.