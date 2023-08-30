DIY projector/box cooling recommendations.

I'm using a wooden box to house a projector. This box will be sealed off with a lid on top because it will be outside and sometimes It'll rain. I've attached an image of the projector to show it's air intake and exhaust locations. I was going to install 2x air vents and 2x fans that'll plug into a power strip. Would these fans be fine, or should I get something like this?
Also, where would you place the fans? I assume one should be to the left of projectors air intake and the other location?
The box dimensions: 2ft 2" wide x 1ft 9" long.
Projector dimensions: 10" long x 1ft wide.
So It's going to be fairly roomy inside for some air flow, a power strip, media player and the cords.
