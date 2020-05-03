DIY Home server room cooling, ideas/inputs

The current idea's are the following:

Hi All,preface:I have all my server gear and network placed in my house in an around 1.8m2 (~20sqft) room, district heating enters the same room and therefor adds more heat in the winter time but more or less no heat in the summer as we dont have the heating turned on beside heating water.normally i let the door open to the room to keep the temperature down, but doing this sucks more dust into the machines, from the rest of the house, besides that my back entry to the house is to the right of the picturei live an an rural part of the country and therefor the amount of dust from harvesters and in general pollen, will easily get into the room with the door open.so i am looking for any recommendations/idea's how other have solved this problem, with passive cooling.my average power usage is around 200-300 watts constant depending on how my drives are running, turning on all equipment would properly bump the power to +1300 watts (i never need to do this).the back window glass have been removed (single layer of glass, room was used an pantry before) and i have changed the glass with 2 layers of plywood sandwiched with some styrofoam in the middle for isolation in the winter time.Make an 100mm round hole in the window and mount an exhaust vent screen on the outside (just sort off the largest things), from there on i am thinking of using an HEPA filter from an vacuum clear or something in that area on the inside (cheap and easy to get hold of here) for mounting the unit i plan to do an 3D printed adapter, and then mount an 12/24V fan to suck fresh clean air from the outside in through the HEPA filter, this should keep the room preasured and therefor as dust free as possible,my back entry is pretty cool all year round and and instead of sucking the air from the outside i could just suck fresh air from there, and blow it back again, the setup would be the following.inlet hole 2 inches from the floor with an HEPA filter on it again, and an exhaust hole near the top of the ceiling, i can the 2 holes on diffrent wall' preventing them from just looping the air.the back entry has an much larger area ~30m2 (322sqft)has anybody done something similar? did i miss something here? if you have done anything similar please share they setup pictures would really help.an combination of idea 1 and 2 could be done using idea 1 in the summer time and idea 2 for winter time (preserving the heat in the house)