DIY external M2 Nvme Case decisions.

For context, in January I'm going to be building a new 13th gen DDR5 multipurpose Desktop. This will include the use of PCI-e 4.0 x4 M.2 NVMe drives like the Samsung 980 Pro. The sort of NVMe I'm interested in read/write around 5000-7000MB/s. I will likely have two, one that remains within the system at all times and another which is used for media that I'm editing (photos, videos, etc), which I will remove when needed.
When it is removed from the motherboard, I will obviously need a suitable case in order to use it externally.
This brings me to the main reason for this thread:
What type of connector is sufficiently quick as to not bottleneck the drive's capability in real-world use?
Maybe it makes more sense to get a cheaper second NVMe drive for media since the fastest ones will be limited by external cases?
Are there any specific case + drive combinations you could recommend?
