Distro Confusion

So with the latest release of Ubuntu 20.04, I'm left with some questions. I'm not quite a Linux noob, but I'm by no means a power user on this side of the fence. I've been distro hopping after finally deciding not to stay on the Red Hat/Fedora tree. I get that Ubuntu is based off of Debian, and that underneath, they are very similar. I get that there are many Ubuntu-based distros, and that a primary difference is the DE on top. Kubuntu uses KDE, Mint uses Cinnamon, etc.



So it is all just a matter of preference? Like why would a person choose Budgie? Or Mate? Nothing against them, just curious of the advantages..or what you use to pick. I'm not a big fan of Gnome, because I prefer the menu-style of some of the others.



I'm trying to settle in to using one distro, and I'm struggling to make a choice. I'm trying to look at pros/cons of the different flavors. Eventually, my gaming laptop with an Nvidia card will get this chosen distro, but for now, I'm running them in VMs until I pick one to install on a spare Dell laptop.