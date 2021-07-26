Distributed Computing Demo/Sample Workloads (Retro Beowulf, Win HPC, etc)

Hi!



I have a very vague request since I'm not exactly sure what I'm looking for but I'm hoping someone could give me some inspiration.



I'm fascinated with distributed computing and was hoping to play around with some retro distributed computing frameworks such as Beowulf or Server 2003 HPC. (OS doesn't matter) I'd be interested in seeing how to build out a cluster and how additional nodes improve performance.



Do benchmarking, demo, or sample workloads exist? This would all be local (internet based services wouldn't work), using a combo of old server hardware (~2001 era) and VMs. I've tried searching, but I realize I'm being very vague. I could write a custom app that does it, but I was wondering if anything already exists. I'm not really trying to build anything of value, I'm just interested in exploring.



I was thinking an example would be weather, engineering, protein simulation, but would all be run locally.



Thanks!