Displayport Question

jimbob200521

jimbob200521

Gawd
Joined
Mar 23, 2013
Messages
731
Long story short: I have two slightly older Dell (U2410f) monitors and when hooked up to a Displayport on my 1070ti, whenever I shut one monitor off, it detects it as being gone and shifts all my icons, windows, etc to the main monitor. This is annoying as all hell.

What I want to know is what generation/revision of Displayport fixes this issue? I can't imagine this being a desired feature and I'd really like to be able to use just one monitor without having the contents of the other shifted to one monitor when I turn one screen off.

I know this will most likely involve me having to buy new monitors but, well, a guys gotta do what a guys gotta do.
 
K

kasakka

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 25, 2008
Messages
1,423
It is working as expected. The problem is really what Windows does.

Since turning off the monitor means Windows detects it as disconnected, Windows thinks it is totally gone and it would be a problem if your windows were on a display that does not exist. So it moves them to the display that is still connected.

If all monitors are turned off, what Windows does is it tends to move its windows to a simulated display which in the past was something like 1024x768 so it would resize everything too. You had to edit registry to make it the same resolution as your actual display resolution so this didn't keep happening. I think MS may have fixed it as I haven't needed the hack anymore.

I don't know if there is any way to tell Windows that the monitor is not in fact disconnected, just sleeping. The best you can do is use something like Displayfusion to apply window position profiles so it will put the windows somewhere convenient and then move them back to the other screen if it is connected again.
 
