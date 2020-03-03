Displayport Question

jimbob200521
Gawd
Long story short: I have two slightly older Dell (U2410f) monitors and when hooked up to a Displayport on my 1070ti, whenever I shut one monitor off, it detects it as being gone and shifts all my icons, windows, etc to the main monitor. This is annoying as all hell.
What I want to know is what generation/revision of Displayport fixes this issue? I can't imagine this being a desired feature and I'd really like to be able to use just one monitor without having the contents of the other shifted to one monitor when I turn one screen off.
I know this will most likely involve me having to buy new monitors but, well, a guys gotta do what a guys gotta do.
