Displayport Question

It is working as expected. The problem is really what Windows does.



Since turning off the monitor means Windows detects it as disconnected, Windows thinks it is totally gone and it would be a problem if your windows were on a display that does not exist. So it moves them to the display that is still connected.



If all monitors are turned off, what Windows does is it tends to move its windows to a simulated display which in the past was something like 1024x768 so it would resize everything too. You had to edit registry to make it the same resolution as your actual display resolution so this didn't keep happening. I think MS may have fixed it as I haven't needed the hack anymore.



I don't know if there is any way to tell Windows that the monitor is not in fact disconnected, just sleeping. The best you can do is use something like Displayfusion to apply window position profiles so it will put the windows somewhere convenient and then move them back to the other screen if it is connected again.