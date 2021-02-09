Displayport - more than one.

If your monitor has more than one DisplayPort input....

  • Displayports

  • Displayport ports

GotNoRice

GotNoRice

Displayports
or
Displayport Ports?

The 2nd seems more logical, as you would say "HDMI Port", and if you just substitute Displayport, that becomes "Displayport Port", but "Displayports" does sound more natural.

I know that it would be easy enough to sidestep the question by just using a term like "Displayport input", but that's not the point of the poll.

Which do you prefer?
 
Last edited:
MaZa

MaZa

I'll humor you. HDMI needs the port word added for claritys sake because it is an abbreviation. If you would expand the word into "High Definition Multimedia Interface" then you would not need the the word port added because it would be redundant. The word Interface is basically a synonym for port in this case and if there are multiples of it you would call simply them yadayada InterfaceS.

Displayport is an abbreviation of nothing and adding the extra "port" word is redundant because it is already in the name.
 
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

MaZa said:
If you would expand the word into "High Definition Multimedia Interface" then you would not need the the word port added because it would be redundant.
I don't know... Saying "My monitor has two High Definition Multimedia Interfaces" sounds a bit awkward compared to "My monitor has two High Definition Multimedia Interface ports".
 
