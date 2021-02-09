Displayport - more than one.

I'll humor you. HDMI needs the port word added for claritys sake because it is an abbreviation. If you would expand the word into "High Definition Multimedia Interface" then you would not need the the word port added because it would be redundant. The word Interface is basically a synonym for port in this case and if there are multiples of it you would call simply them yadayada InterfaceS.



Displayport is an abbreviation of nothing and adding the extra "port" word is redundant because it is already in the name.