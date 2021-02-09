Displayport - more than one.

GotNoRice
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 11, 2001
- Messages
- 9,966
Displayports
or
Displayport Ports?
The 2nd seems more logical, as you would say "HDMI Port", and if you just substitute Displayport, that becomes "Displayport Port", but "Displayports" does sound more natural.
I know that it would be easy enough to sidestep the question by just using a term like "Displayport input", but that's not the point of the poll.
Which do you prefer?
or
Last edited: