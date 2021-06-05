DisplayPort KVM suggestions

I'm looking for a new KVM switch. I'm kind of of the fence between dual head and single monitor. I can always just get a straight DP switch for the second screen, and I think I might like to be able to switch them independently. I currently only need to control 2 machines, though I'd consider a 3-4 port if the price increase isn't too much.



Anyone have any suggestions? I've been looking around a bit and it seems like a lot of them have a bunch of reviews along the lines of "works most of the time" or "glitchy". Bonus if it does device emulation so the computer doesn't think the monitor got unplugged every time I switch the display to the other machine.