Displaying a scoreboard at LAN i.e. aimlab

Hi,



We were thinking that to spice things up a bit at a LAN-event we would like to keep a scoreboard of some sort at a large display in the middle of the room.



The initial thought was to show scores from something as simple as AimLab but if people have other or better ideas please do let me know.



Ideally I would like it to display scores from the users computers but alternatively we have two PCs that will be used as backup, meaning anyone can sit at them eventually and try their best with a score.



Is there a way to "stream" a high-score board somehow and what would it require for an easy setup? If it works simple enough we think of doing it every time going forward.



Any thoughts on apps, services that I should look into?