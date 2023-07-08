Display recommendations for professional artists?

Circumnavigate
Hey does anyone have any monitor recommendations for a professional artist who uses programs like Maya and 3ds MAX? I'm looking for a 27" or 32" that costs less than 1k
Right now I'm thinking the BenQ PD2706UA, it looks like it's an IPS panel.
Primarily I'm looking for monitors that have eye strain reduction features?
