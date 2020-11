I currently have a Dell S2716DG (Gsync 1440p @144) and just literally purchased the new Alienware 27" AW2721D (Gsync ultimate 1440p 240 ) and was thinking maybe I should've bought a 4k monitor instead. Would you guys recommend for a 3090 - 1440p or move up to 4K?I'm currently playing only 1 game and that is Warzone.Specs3950x16gb ddr4 cl14 3600RTX3090Thanks in advance